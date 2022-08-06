In Memory – William G. Rose

6th February, 1946 – 6th August, 2006

I miss you more than I thought I could

And cried much more than I thought I would

Time heals all that’s what they say

But loves the price and so I pay

Sometimes I smile, I know you’re near

It’s not enough, you are not here

The years roll by I’m not the same

And in my heart you will remain

You left with love when you flew away

And a piece of me went with you that day.

Love Gerry