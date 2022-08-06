In Memory – William G. Rose

6th February, 1946 – 6th August, 2006
I miss you more than I thought I could
And cried much more than I thought I would
Time heals all that’s what they say
But loves the price and so I pay
Sometimes I smile, I know you’re near
It’s not enough, you are not here
The years roll by I’m not the same
And in my heart you will remain
You left with love when you flew away
And a piece of me went with you that day.
Love Gerry
