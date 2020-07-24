TBSO announces new Executive Director/General Manager

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryleigh Dupuis as its new Executive Director/General Manager.

Ryleigh returns to Thunder Bay after several years away. She brings with her extensive corporate management experience and a passion for working in the creative sector.

Ryleigh worked as an HR Specialist turned Station Manager for WestJet where she moved through 17 cities from coast to coast. She also worked as a Talent Associate for one of the oldest and well established Talent Agencies in Vancouver.

“I was born and raised in Thunder Bay. Having grown up participating in the arts in the city, I have always held the TBSO in high esteem,” Ryleigh says. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to return home to work with an organization that is at the heart of the city’s vibrant and diverse arts community.”

TBSO is eager for Ryleigh to be a part of their team. Her skills in human resources, team business development, and communications, along with her positive and uplifting energy make her the candidate of choice. Music Director, Paul Haas welcomes someone he sees as ‘a great relationship builder with positive energy… a real dynamo!’

Board President, Linda Penner shares her enthusiasm towards Ryleigh joining the TBSO. “We’re delighted to have Ryleigh Dupuis join the TBSO, bringing her skill set, energy and excitement at a time where we re-imagine our ’20-’21 season while embracing the challenge for live symphonic music to continue to thrive in Thunder Bay.”

Ryleigh starts her new position on September 1st, 2020.