Live Streamed Concerts Resume for the TBSO

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra is happy to announce concert dates for the rest of Season 59.5. With the stay at home order at an end for the city and the new red level being in place, the TBSO has the opportunity to resume their chamber concert performances online.

Although we miss being able to play for you in person, we are happy to be able to provide our patrons with the solace of music that we are desperately looking for at this time. We are also overjoyed that our performances are reaching out beyond our city limits. Our past online performances have reached our supporters throughout Canada and the World.

The new chamber concert schedule will begin Friday, February 26th and continue every two weeks until Friday, April 9th. Two performances will stream each night, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m. It will all happen at tbso.ca/tbso-live-concerts.

To view these concerts and learn more about upcoming performances, visit www.tbso.ca.

Due to the ever-changing circumstances in our community, the programs and showtimes are subject to change.