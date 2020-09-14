TBSO announces new 59.5 Season

After spending the last several months committed to making this season happen, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra announces Season 59.5, sponsored by TBT Engineering. This will be a unique opportunity to experience the talents of the TBSO musicians in a new way.

Season 2020/21 was originally designed as TBSO’s 60th concert season. It was to be a joyful, jubilant, celebratory year of performances. These times, however, call for something different. These times call for reflection, contemplation, and re-connection.

Season 59.5 will begin with a unique series of concerts beginning October 8th, 2020. Each performance will take place at Hilldale Lutheran Church, with an audience size of 50 to adhere to mandated health and safety guidelines. An interesting and eclectic selection, programming will begin with chamber concerts that range from Mozart and Bach to Stravinsky and Poulenc. As the season progresses, and guidelines allow, both the ensembles and the music will expand in size and scope providing many opportunities for both avid subscribers and fresh faces to attend. (Schedule can be found here)

The circumstances may be challenging, but we remain committed to sharing the music our audiences love and providing our community with the culture, talent, and entertainment they have come to expect from the TBSO over the past 60 years. Music Director Paul Haas says: “We’ve put together a repertoire to reﬂect on both the unique times we are facing and our position in the community. We are elated to be able to play together as musicians and share our music with audiences.”

In addition to the live and in-person chamber concerts, select performances will be streamed and the TBSO will be featuring musicians, Music Director Paul Haas, and RBC Resident Conductor Maria Fuller, in digital content to be shared and enjoyed. This will give you the opportunity to learn more about the TBSO and enjoy the music from the comfort of your own home.

The Board of Directors enthusiastically supports the unique approach to the 2020/21 season. Board President, Linda Penner says “All of us are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share this experience together with you, our steadfast patrons and friends. As Plato stated, ‘music gives a soul to the universe wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.’ May we all be nourished by our musicians’ live performances as we proceed with intelligence, safety, compassion and joy. I look forward to greeting you in person again soon.”