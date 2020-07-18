OPP – Seven Charged in Running Commercial Sex Trade

A commercial sex trade organization was dismantled on July 14, 2020 by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team, the Canadian Border Services Agency, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and 12 Ontario police services. Seven persons have been charged with 32 criminal offences during the joint investigation, named Project Crediton.

This commercial sex trade organization, rotated victims around apartments in Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Kitchener, London, Oshawa, Peterborough, Sarnia and Sudbury providing sexual services to clients responding to online advertisements. During the search warrants, police restrained four properties and four vehicles. The victims were all provided support through victim services agencies.

YaHong QU, 51 of Markham, ON:

Recruit, Hold, conceal or Harbour persons providing sexual services S. 286.3(1)

Communicate for the Purpose of Obtaining Consideration for Sexual Services S. 286.1(1)



Material Benefit from Sexual Services S. 286.2(1)



Knowingly advertise, offer sexual services for consideration S. 286.4



Commission of Offence for a criminal organization S. 467.12

Laundering proceeds of Crime S. 462.31(1)(a)

Recruit, Hold, conceal or Harbour persons providing sexual services S. 286.3(1)

Daniel OTTENBRITE, 63 of East Gwillimbury , ON:

Recruit, Hold, conceal or Harbour persons providing sexual services S. 286.3(1)

Communicate for the Purpose of Obtaining Consideration for Sexual Services S. 286.1(1)

Material Benefit from Sexual Services S. 286.2(1)

Knowingly advertise, offer sexual services for consideration S. 286.4

Laundering proceeds of crime S. 462.31(1)(a)

Commission of Offence for a criminal organization S. 467.12

Li XIONG, 58 of Georgina, ON:

Procuring S. 286.3(1)

Communicate for the Purpose of Obtaining Consideration for Sexual Services S. 286.1(1)

Material Benefit from Sexual Services S. 286.2(1)

Knowingly advertise, offer sexual services for consideration S. 286.4

Participate in a criminal organization S. 467.11(1)

Wayne RODNESS, 62 of Georgina, ON:

Procuring S. 286.3(1),

Communicate for the Purpose of Obtaining Consideration for Sexual Services S. 286.1(1)

Material Benefit from Sexual Services S. 286.2(1)

Knowingly advertise, offer sexual services for consideration S. 286.4

Participate in a criminal organization S. 467.11(1)

Shu Rong SUN, 57 of Markham, ON:

Recruit, Hold, conceal or Harbour persons providing sexual services S. 286.3(1)

Material Benefit from Sexual Services S. 286.2(1)

Knowingly advertise, offer sexual services for consideration S. 286.4

Commission of Offence for a criminal organization S. 467.12

Laundering proceeds of Crime S. 462.31(1)(a)

Po Wah NG, 42 of Scarborough, ON:

Participate in a criminal organization S. 467.11(1)

Obtaining sexual services for consideration S. 286.1(1)

Zhi Shan CAO, 25 of Markham, ON:

Procuring S. 286.3(1),

Participate in a criminal organization S. 467.11(1)

Obtaining sexual services for consideration S. 286.1(1)

The OPP would like to thank the combined effort of our policing partners, Canadian Border Services Agency, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and victim service agencies for their ongoing support in this investigation. Police partners involved include: Belleville Police Service, Durham Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Halton Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Kingston Police Service, London Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peterborough Police Service, Sarnia Police Service, Waterloo Police Service and York Regional Police Service.

If you have information related to the investigation, contact your local police, the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at p3tips.com.