Men’s Night Golf – July 9

Below, please find the results for the Men’s Night for July 9th.

116 Players

1st FLIGHT: Peter Russ, Wayne Rahn, Tim Lesarge – 5 under par 31
2nd FLIGHT: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Derek Chapman – 3 under par 33
3rd FLIGHT: Zach White, Andres Dereski, Derek Hardy – 1 under par 35
4th FLIGHT: Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Michael Hall – 1 under par 35
5th FLIGHT: Nick Alexopolous, Scott Carruthers, Karl Benstead – even par 36
6th FLIGHT: Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 1 over par 37
7th FLIGHT: Bill Matheson, Adam Domich, Mr. Spare – 3 over par 39
8th FLIGHT: Lyle Mills, James Morden, Jeff Lamon – 4 over par 40

Special Event Winners:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jessy Dechamplain
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Anders Dereski
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Ron Rody
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Team Szekely – eagle, Team Pelletier – eagle
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Andrew Chalykoff
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Wayne Rahn
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Steph Bouchard
RD Yard Care $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Billy Matheson
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Andrew Chalykoff
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Gilbert Bouchard
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Eric Levesque
Winner of Cash Draw $58.00: Chad Millette

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($1,569.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($165.00) – 5 PUTTERS:
Ron Rody, Andrew McKenzie, Steph Bouchard, Luc Morden, Levis Bouchard – Putt off will happen July 16th

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Match Play sign up ends Sunday July 12th. Register in the Pro Shop today! Call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time. Please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

