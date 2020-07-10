Face coverings required in Algoma District for businesses, transit, and organizations starting July 17

As of Friday, July 17, 2020, the public will be required to wear a face covering (i.e. non-medical mask) when entering the indoor premises of businesses, organizations and on public transit systems throughout the service area of Algoma Public Health (APH).

This will be achieved through public health instructions, which are being issued today to all persons responsible for a business or organization that is open. Businesses and organizations must adopt a policy that requires people to wear a mask or face covering in all enclosed public spaces. A sample policy has been provided.

APH’s Medical Officer of Health is issuing these instructions under the authority of the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As the province continues to reopen, and as we continue to maintain corridors of essential travel between Algoma and other regions including southern Ontario and the US, we need to step up preventive measures in our public spaces, to keep workers and customers safe, and help business reopen safely, and stay open,” said Dr. Marlene Spruyt, Medical Officer of Health