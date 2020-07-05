In Wawa’s Backyard – July 5

My Backyard - July 5 Orientation: 1

During this time of social/physical distancing teenagers are finding ways to fill time. Trynity goes for long walks in the bush and brings back a record of where we are; Wawa’s Backyard.

For the past week temperatures have been hovering around 20. That means that one of the best places to be is outside walking admist the shades of the trees. Along her walk, she found a tree felled by beavers, and not a little sapling. The best part of her walk though was not the walk, but the other rodent that she found – enjoy the last photos – it’s a cutie!