SE OPP Chapleau – Person charged breaching their release conditions

On July 3, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a person breaching their release conditions.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failing to comply with conditions of undertaking given to officer in charge, contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code (CC).



The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Chapleau.