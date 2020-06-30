MHS Graduation 2020

On Thursday, June 25th and Friday, June 26th, Michipicoten High School graduates celebrated their accomplishments. While the year did not end with a formal graduation ceremony, each Graduate was celebrated individually by a group of staff members. Once again, the community support for our graduates was incredible.

Included in the hand-delivered grad package was a very special surprise for each graduate; a beautiful, hand crafted MHS 2020 pottery mug donated by our very own Cindy Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery. Although grads had been told they were getting a lawn sign, the mug was a well kept secret! Judging by the smiles and comments received when the packages were dropped off, these mugs were the highlight of the package. On behalf of the graduates, the staff would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cindy for this incredible donation – these mugs will certainly be treasured by these graduates for years to come. We would also like to thank Algoma Highlands for donating jam that was included in each grad’s package.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, our community also pulled together to offer our graduates an incredible number of bursaries and awards. The staff and students of Michipicoten High School would like to publicly thank the following companies, organizations, and individuals who generously sponsored graduation bursaries or awards at our school this year: Algoma District School Board, Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631, Brian Schultz & Doug Johnson (in honour of Lori Johnson), Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Donald L. Davidson Fuels, Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable, Gerry Rose (in honour of Chief William G. Rose), Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose), Lady Dunn Health Centre Hospital Auxiliary, Marion Paterson (in honour of Bob Paterson), Michipicoten First Nation, Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee, Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, Myrtle Victoria Kells (in honour of Fernand Masse), Ontario Indian Residential School Support Services, Ontario Secondary School Teacher Federation, Rotary Club of Wawa, Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429, Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck), Tenaris, United Steel Workers Local 9246, Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, Wawa Lions Club, Wawa Minor Hockey Association, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (in honour of Aleksa Kusic), and Woodland Masonic Lodge.

The recognition and financial support that goes with receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into fundraising and organizing for these awards or bursaries certainly does not go unnoticed.

Don’t forget to honk and cheer as you drive by any lawn signs of graduates! Thank you, Wawa and area, for celebrating our graduates. This is one amazing community and we are so proud and thankful to be a part of it.