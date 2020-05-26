MHS – Thinking of you

In light of the Minster of Education’s announcement on May 19th, 2020, that Ontario schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year, the staff of Michipicoten High School (MHS) have created a collage of caring and encouraging messages to let our students and families know that we are thinking of them.

“In these difficult times we’ve got to let students know how much we miss them and that we are here to help and support them as they continue their learning into June,” says Mrs. Morrison, teacher at MHS. Mrs. Bernath, principal said, “Much like our students, we are navigating new terrain and learning new things. The most challenging part about remote learning is that we aren’t together. We want our students to know that even though we don’t see them every day, they are still at the forefront of all we do.”

The staff message was also posted in Edsby, which is the school community’s interactive site that allows parents and students to stay connected with staff, academic work and school happenings. Students and parents are encouraged to check Edsby and their school emails regularly for any updates, as well as to be on the lookout for more Viking Spirit Events and activities to finish off the school year in true Viking style. Mrs. Laing, vice-principal of MHS, will soon be launching a new Instagram account; stay tuned for additional details that will be posted in the Edsby River of News at the top of your screen when you login.

Stay safe Everyone!

MHS Staff