From the Branch – June 17

Good News! There will be a Membership meeting this Thursday, June 18 at 7.00 pm.

This is very important and there will have to be some decisions made for the rest of the summer and beyond. So, please try to attend and support Your Branch in this time of extraordinary circumstances.

We hope everyone has been saved from the Covid-19 virus and please still observe the necessary distancing and other rules.

And let us get ready for a time in which we can resume our work as Legionnaires and citizens of the best town in Ontario, WAWA.

This young man got his physical check up for the Army and the doctor aske him “What do you want to be in the forces?”

So the young lad said… “I want to be a General!!”

The doctor replied.. ” Are you NUTS?”

So the young man asked….”Is that one of the requirements?”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.