On June 15, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near White River.
Officers located the vehicle near Wawa and performed a traffic stop. Investigation into the driver revealed that their licence was suspended and they were also on court ordered conditions not to operate a motor vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, Milovan PESUKIC, 51 years-of-age, from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Drive while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP White River – Suspended Driver caught breaching Conditions - June 16, 2020
- SE OPP – Missing Person Report leads to Criminal Charge - June 15, 2020
- SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Male charged after Investigation - June 8, 2020