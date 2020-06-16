SE OPP White River – Suspended Driver caught breaching Conditions

On June 15, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near White River.

Officers located the vehicle near Wawa and performed a traffic stop. Investigation into the driver revealed that their licence was suspended and they were also on court ordered conditions not to operate a motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Milovan PESUKIC, 51 years-of-age, from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Drive while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.