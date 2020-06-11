CSC Nouvelon secondary schools to hold Virtual Graduating Ceremonies

Close to 400 students from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s ten secondary schools will be celebrated on June 16, 23, 24 and 25, 2020. As a result of government health and social distancing measures taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, the secondary schools will honour the students completing grade 12 through a virtual graduating ceremony.

“We wish our graduates a great deal of success in the next stages of their life. We encourage them to tap into the wealth of knowledge they have acquired in CSC Nouvelon schools and to remain outstanding and well-rounded citizens who are proud to be Catholic and Francophone and are ready to take their place in society, ”said Mr. André Bidal, CSC Nouvelon board Chair.

“We congratulate our graduates for having drawn on their technological skills with such success and for showing resourcefulness, tenacity and resilience. Through this effort and their ability to surpass themselves and meet new challenges, our students can take pride in having completed their high school studies with flying colors. They can now look to the future with confidence,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.

Schedule of the virtual graduating ceremonies of CSC Nouvelon secondary schools.

CSC Nouvelon secondary schools Date and time École secondaire catholique Champlain (Chelmsford) Tuesday, June 16, 7 p.m. Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m. École secondaire catholique l’Horizon (Val Caron) Wednesday, June 24, 7 p.m. École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) Wednesday, June 24, 7 p.m. École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Wednesday, June 24, 7 p.m. École secondaire catholique Franco-Ouest (Espanola) Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. École secondaire du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. École secondaire Notre-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Since its inception in 1998, CSC Nouvelon has awarded more than 9,000 diplomas. With rates of 93% in five years and 91% in four years, CSC Nouvelon boasts one of the best graduation rates in the province and the highest among all school boards operating in the districts of Sudbury, Manitoulin and Algoma. All students who attended CSC Nouvelon schools have had the opportunity of benefitting from a high-quality French-language Catholic education that acted as a springboard to a promising future.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 6,700 students enrolled in 27 elementary and 10 secondary schools.