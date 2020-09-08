Hornepayne – A new learning adventure begins for CSC Nouvelon students

Earlier today, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students returned to school for the first time since mid-March. School staff were always excited to see the new and returning students. Among those returning were the students from École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne.

“In light of the significant changes that we are living in since the start of the pandemic, offering a caring learning environment takes on an even greater importance,” stated Mr. André Bidal, President of CSC Nouvelon. “With the support of our staff, parents and partners, we are committed to offering a quality French-language Catholic education to all of our students.”

“The health and well-being of our students and staff remains a priority,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, CSC Nouvelon Director of Education. “The CSC Nouvelon invested a great deal of effort and energy to offer Kindergarten to grade 12 students a stimulating learning environment and to ensure the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols and new routines. We are ready and determined to work with families to ensure that the 2020-2021 school year is a remarkable one.”