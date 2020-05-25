Hospitals Assume Management of Two Long-Term Care Homes

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has issued Mandatory Management Orders appointing local hospitals to temporarily manage two long-term care homes for 90 days. Southlake Regional Health Centre will temporarily manage River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton and Humber River Hospital will temporarily manage Downsview Long Term Care in North York. The orders may be extended beyond the 90 days, if necessary.
Despite receiving hospital support for weeks, these homes have been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19. By taking these steps the government is enabling a rigorous management structure to help contain the spread of the disease and assist in returning these homes to normal operations.
“Our government is using every tool available to keep Ontarians safe, especially our most vulnerable people during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “I am confident that the talented staff at these hospitals and long-term care homes will work together to contain COVID-19 and move beyond the crisis.”
The Ministry of Long-Term Care will continue to make decisions on which long-term care homes may require additional management support on a case-by-case basis. The province is working with its health partners in addressing challenges in the long-term care sector by involving hospitals in deploying Infection Prevention and Control teams to homes, continued staff and resident testing, addressing personal protective equipment supply issues, and redeploying hospital staff to help with critical staffing shortages in long-term care homes.
Quick Facts
- A recent emergency order made on May 12, 2020 allows the Ministry of Long-Term Care to order alternative management to temporarily manage a long-term care home where at least one resident or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. A mandatory management order helps to address the outbreak and effectively protects our most vulnerable Ontarians from COVID-19.
- The government recently announced the launch of an independent, non-partisan commission into Ontario’s long-term care system beginning in September 2020. Over the next several months, the details of the commission will be finalized including the terms of reference, membership, leadership of the commission and reporting timelines.
- Testing of long-term care residents and staff for COVID-19 has been completed with additional rounds of testing to begin in the coming days and weeks.