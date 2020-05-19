SE OPP Wawa – Traffic Complaint Results in Charges for Calgary Man

On May 15, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near Wawa.

Officers located the vehicle a performed a traffic stop. Investigation into the driver revealed that he was breaching his release conditions. As a result, John KWAME, 34 years-of-age, from Calgary, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (Three Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.