East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver collides with Transport

On April 28, 2020 at approximately 11:58 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) involving a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer. The MVC occurred when the pick-up truck entered the westbound lane colliding with the tractor trailer on Highway 17 near Wagoosh Lake Road in the village of Spragge within the Township of the North Shores.

After speaking with the pick-up driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The pick-up driver was transported to local hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later transported to the Blind River OPP detachment.

As a result of further investigation, Bobby KIMPEL, age 48 of Spragge, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code (CC) and with

Operation while Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.



The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 2, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions for approximately two hours.