WFHT – Healthy Exercising During COVID-19

The Wawa Family Health Team realizes that staying at home during the pandemic can be tough, especially if you want to get some physical activity. It’s important to know that you can still get some exercise by going for a walk, as long as you maintain your physical distance from others. Dr Robinson explains how in this video. This is the first of several videos that the Wawa Family Health Team will be releasing, and will be featured on Wawa-news.

Important: These instructions only apply if you haven’t been told to self-isolate or quarantine for suspected COVID 19 infection.

For more info contact Algoma Public Health or the Wawa Family Health Team.