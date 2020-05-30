In the next video produced by the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Wawa Family Health Team in Wawa. This video shows an overview of the changes that have been made at the Lady Dunn Health Centre to keep patients, staff and community safe. With safety restrictions in place, the hospital and clinic remains open.
Residents are encouraged to call if they have any health concerns, and to use the Emergency Department for emergencies.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- The LDHC & WFHT- How we’re staying safe during this pandemic - May 30, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – May 30 - May 30, 2020
- Friday Morning News – May 29 - May 29, 2020