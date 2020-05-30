Breaking News

The LDHC & WFHT- How we’re staying safe during this pandemic

Post Views: 309

 

In the next video produced by the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Wawa Family Health Team in Wawa. This video shows an overview of the changes that have been made at the Lady Dunn Health Centre to keep patients, staff and community safe. With safety restrictions in place, the hospital and clinic remains open.

Residents are encouraged to call if they have any health concerns, and to use the Emergency Department for emergencies.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*