Dr. Robinson takes us on a walkthrough of Wawa’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre and explains how it works. If you are worried you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please give the centre a call: 705-856-2244 ext. 244 or 246.

Dr Robinson nous montre le centre d’évaluation COVID-19 de Wawa, et explique comment l’utiliser. Si vous pensez que vous avez les symptomes de COVID-19, veuillez téléphonez le centre: 705-856-2244 ext. 244 ou 246

For more information/Pour obtenir plus de renseignements: https://ldhc.com/Patients-Visitors/CO…

Algoma Public Health/Santé Publique d’Algoma: http://www.algomapublichealth.com/