Happenings at Wawa First United Church

Alleluia! Christ is Risen!

Christ is Risen Indeed! Alleluia

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for April 26, 2020 – Third Sunday of Easter.

Acts 2: 14a, 36 – 21 Three thousand new followers of the Way

Psalm 116 How can I repay you, God ?

1 Peter 1: 17- 23 Souls purified through obedience.

Luke 24: 13 – 35 Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus

To Ponder: How do I repent of something I didn’t do personally but that has been part of the culture that has shaped me?

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.