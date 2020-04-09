Thursday Morning News – April 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Statistics (April 09, 2020, 11:21 GMT)

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical Canada 19,438 435 8 4,653 14,350 518 USA 435,160 233 14,797 9 22,891 397,472 9,279 Total: 1,430,919 84,915 82,034 7,380 301,905 1,046,980 47,913

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Tested 666 Positive 9 Negative 427 Pending 230

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #9*** 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

Case #9***

March 23, 2020 flight information:

London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.Case #5**

March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.

Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.Case #1*

Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 12 Noon Government of Canada officials will hold a media technical briefing on data and modelling informing public health action on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ministers will also hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Peter Bethlenfalvy, Treasury Board President, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.

Some good news tidbits –

Last night the sound of fire truck sirens were heard. The Wawa Fire Department and the volunteer firefighters went up to the parking lot of the Lady Dunn Health Centre to acknowledge and give thank you to our frontline health service workers.

Newmont Porcupine made a donation to help fight COVID-19 in Timmins and Chapleau. Chapleau received $50,000; $10,000 each for the two local food banks, and $30,000 for protective equipment for staff and set up a screening centre at the Chapleau and District Hospital (Service de Santé de Chapleau Health Services). An additional $6,000 worth of cots to support the Chapleau hospital’s alternate acute centre.