Municipality of Wawa Declares a State of Emergency

Mayor Rody has advised that the Municipality of Wawa has officially declared a State of Emergency effective Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:45 p.m.

This declaration follows similar actions taken by the Province of Ontario and several communities in Northern Ontario including White River and Manitouwadge.

The Emergency Declaration provides more flexibility for the Municipality to take local action such as reassigning its workforce to maintain essential services and to support local organizations as the Pandemic situation continues to quickly evolve. The Mayor also declared this emergency to send a strong message to all residents that they must strictly adhere to public health guidelines such as practicing physical distancing and entering self-isolation if they have travelled out of country. The emergency declaration is a precautionary and proactive measure.

“It is important that Wawa residents and visitors strictly adhere to Algoma Public Health physical distancing and safety requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who has returned from travelling abroad must isolate at home and not enter any local businesses in Wawa to protect all of our health. Along with Members of Council, municipal staff and our local partners, I am concerned about the impact to the capacity of our community health and emergency services should the virus spread to the area. We service a regional population and preserving the integrity of Lady Dunn Health Centre services in an emergency situation is of paramount importance,” said Mayor Ron Rody. “I wish to thank everyone for taking every precaution to keep our residents healthy and safe during this time.”

“These are unprecedented times that call for increased action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone has a role to play by practicing good hand hygiene, physical distancing, self-monitoring and self-isolating for 14 days after international travel. By enacting a state of emergency, the Municipality of Wawa is doing its part to enhance prevention efforts that assist in keeping us safe,” stated Dr. Christopher Stamler, Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Chief of Staff.

The state of emergency allows the Municipality to use all available options to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents. The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.