Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 25

The Easter Cross of Lights will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid @ 705-856-2861. The Cross will be lit on Palm Sunday. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for March 29, 2020 – Lent 5
Ezekiel 37: 1- 14 The valley of dry bones
Psalm 110 Out of the depths I cry to God
Romans 8: 6 – 11 The Spirit is life, not death.
John 9: 1- 41 Jesus heals the man born blind.
To Ponder:
Consider a situation where you change sides in a discussion/argument. What brought you to that change?
(Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 15 – used with permission)
