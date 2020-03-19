SE OPP White River – Officers Charge Timmins Man with Mischief after disturbance

On March 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at an address on Highway 17 in White River Township.

As a result of the investigation, Sakatawayo MATTHEWS, a 23-year-old, from Timmins, was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 8, 2020, in Wawa.