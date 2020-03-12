LDHC Implements Active Screening for Patients and Visitors

The Ministry of Long Term Care has instructed all long term care homes to begin active screening of all patients and visitor. Emerging information on COVID-19 suggests that elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at increased risk of severe outcomes.

In an effort to be proactive, has begun active screening in all care areas the Dubreuilville and Wawa sites. Active screening is necessary to ensure the hospital environment remains safe, that we manage resources, and protect the well-being of our LTC residents, patients, staff, and the community.

All out-patients and visitors must enter through the main entrance for active screening at registration*.

Pre-appointment telephone reminder calls for the North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (foot care included), endoscopy screening program, stress testing, telemedicine and other specialist clinics will include active screening.

For North Algoma Counselling services please present at registration for active screening prior to proceeding to the department for registration.

Please do not visit LTC residents and patients if you are unwell (fever, cough, etc.)

We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

Local travellers who went to the PDAC 2020 conference (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) in Toronto should follow these instructions (from APH website).

For those who attended this conference, monitor symptoms for 14 days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ministry of Health advise all travellers to monitor their health for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for 14 days after arriving back in Canada.

If symptoms develop within 14 days, returning travellers are directed to self-isolate as quickly as possible and immediately call their health care professionals or Algoma Public Health to make arrangements to be tested.

Information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus)

For more information please visit Quality Improvement ([email protected])

*Clients accessing care from the Wawa Family Health Team can proceed directly to their registration Desk for active screening.