Thank you to our Community from the Wawa Physicians!

We’ve all heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a community to help slow the spread of the COVID 19 virus!

The Wawa Physicians would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our community members who have been supporting efforts to help limit the spread of this virus.

Social distancing can be difficult, but it may be the most important thing we can do as individuals and as a community to help slow the spread of this virus. Examples of social distancing include staying at least six feet away from other people, avoiding crowded spaces and visiting loved ones by electronic devices instead of in person.

Don’t forget to also wash your hands often and self isolate for 14 days if you have travelled outside the country.

Information about the virus is evolving and changing everyday, and we will do our best to keep the community up to date.

If you have questions you can call Algoma Public health at: 705 759 5404 or 1-866-892-0172 X 5404 or Telehealth 1-866-797-0000

Again, thank you from the physician group to everyone in our community for doing their part!