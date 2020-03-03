ÉSC Trillium Coyotes stand tall at North Shore championship

The school’s boys junior and senior teams basket-ball teams as well as the girls’ junior volley-ball sport teams from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) displayed fine form at the North Shore Secondary School (NSSSAA) Championship held in Marathon on February 18 to 20. The young athletes from Trillium responded to the challenge and played high level games. We note the very strong play on the part of the boys junior basket-ball team which enabled them to win the NSSSAA banner that will soon hang on the school gymnasium wall. School staff and fellow students congratulate the, on their outstanding performance. Bravo les Coyotes !!!

The boys junior basket-ball team ESC Trillium include:

Front row (from left): Jack Saari, Hayden Bazinet and Zachary Taylor.

Back row (from left): Yves Boucher (coach), Easton Rancourt, Maxim Bertrand-Westerman, Wyatt Hawthorne, Kaleb Boucher, Christian Synnett, Mathew Schuurman and Joey Girard.