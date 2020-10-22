Breaking News

ESC Trillium student presented Governor General’s Academic Medal

 

Students and staff from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) wish to congratulate Patrick St-Amand, the recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal for the year 2019-2020 academic year! This medal is awarded to the student graduating from grade 12 with the highest average. Patrick’s dedication to his studies as well as his exceptional knowledge are rewarded. Congratulations Patrick!

