Students and staff from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) wish to congratulate Patrick St-Amand, the recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal for the year 2019-2020 academic year! This medal is awarded to the student graduating from grade 12 with the highest average. Patrick’s dedication to his studies as well as his exceptional knowledge are rewarded. Congratulations Patrick!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Un finissant de l’ÉSC Trillium se mérite la médaille académique du Gouverneur général - October 22, 2020
- ESC Trillium student presented Governor General’s Academic Medal - October 22, 2020
- Whatever happened to Northern Ontario’s passenger trains? - October 22, 2020