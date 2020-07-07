ÉSC Trillium graduating students celebrated

On June 24, the grade 12 students graduating from École secondaire catholique Trillium in Chapleau were celebrated. As a result of government health and social distancing measures taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, the secondary school honoured its students through a virtual graduation ceremony.

Students graduating from École secondaire catholique Trillim include : Mireille Arseneault, Geoffrey Binette, Michael Cole Fortin, Annabelle Hazen, Jonah Joyal, Katrina Keech, Yanick Lepage, Nicolas Morin, Alexa Porter, Patrick St-Amand and Jesse Sylvestre.

“We wish our graduates a great deal of success in the next stages of their life. We encourage them to tap into the wealth of knowledge they have acquired at École secondaire catholique Trillium and to remain outstanding and well-rounded citizens who are proud to be Catholic and Francophone and are ready to take their place in society, ”said Mr. Stéphane Picard, Principal at ÉSC Trillium.

The school staff offered a very personal touch to this transition as it presented students with a graduation gift and decorated their entrance for this occasion. Personal graduation signs with the photo of each grade 12 student was produced to celebrate graduating students.

“We congratulate our graduating students for having drawn on their technological skills with such success and for showing resourcefulness, tenacity and resilience. Through this effort and their ability to surpass themselves and meet new challenges, our students can take pride in having completed their high school studies with flying colours. They can now look to the future with confidence,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.