Between the Covers – February 19

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel, “Treason” by Stuart Woods and “The River Murders” by James Patterson and James O. Born.

Staff Picks for the month of February are: “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, “Fractured” by Karin Slaughter, “Boy, Snow, Bird” by Helen Oyeyemi and this week’s feature is “The 100” by Kass Morgan.

No one has set foot on Earth in centuries—until now.

Ever since a devastating nuclear war, humanity has lived on spaceships far above Earth’s radioactive surface. Now, one hundred juvenile delinquents—considered expendable by society—are being sent on a dangerous mission: to recolonize the planet. It could be their second chance at life…or it could be a suicide mission.

CLARKE was arrested for treason, though she’s haunted by the memory of what she really did. WELLS, the chancellor’s son, came to Earth for the girl he loves—but will she ever forgive him? Reckless BELLAMY fought his way onto the transport pod to protect his sister, the other half of the only pair of siblings in the universe. And GLASS managed to escape back onto the ship, only to find that life there is just as dangerous as she feared it would be on Earth.

Confronted with a savage land and haunted by secrets from their pasts, the hundred must fight to survive. They were never meant to be heroes, but they may be mankind’s last hope.

We have just catalogued Brainspace, a magazine for children, that provides fun DIY projects and interesting information on a range of topics! Come on in and check it out today!

Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670, when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19th century, HBC diversifies its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. We also have an amazing replica of the Hudson Bay Co. Michipicoten Post 1725-1904! Come on in to the library to see this beautiful piece of history. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come in and CHECK IT OUT! We also have a fun activity pamphlet for the children to do! Pick up the pamphlet at the circulation desk, complete the fun activities, bring it back and show us what you have learned and get your name in for a prize package. The draw date for the prize package will be Friday, March 13, 2020. Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350h anniversary!

The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun ofcreating a masterpiece. This is the puzzle we are working on and we need your help. Come on in and check out the progress we have made.

The After School Program will be temporarily suspended. Unfortunately since the winter break, attendance has been very low. If your child is interested in the After School Program please contact the library or come in and fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Clubs run from Tuesday to Friday from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

We always have a shelf of used books and DVDs available to purchase at a great price! Come on in and check the shelf out!

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 starting at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.