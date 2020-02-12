Ontario Northland increases services to Thunder Bay

Ontario Northland has launched a new bus route between White River and Thunder Bay, offering riders easier, more convenient connections and direct stops at hospitals, post-secondary schools and other community hubs. The announcement was made today by Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines at Lakehead University.

The new route provides six-day-per-week return service to Thunder Bay.

“Our government understands just how important reliable, affordable transportation is to the people of Northern Ontario and we are proud to expand ONTC service into the northwest,” said Minister Rickford. “This new bus route to Thunder Bay will keep more communities connected and will better serve the northwestern region.”

“We are providing essential connections for passengers, helping to better connect the north with the rest of the province. Our friendly drivers, free Wifi, on-board washrooms and new coaches are just a few reasons passengers will be amazed at their experience on an Ontario Northland motor coach,” said Corina Moore, ONTC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Expanding our services into the northwest to Thunder Bay and providing a seamless link between the communities along Highway 17 from Ottawa is critical to northerners since the departure of Greyhound.”

The new schedule for service to Thunder Bay will begin in April 2020.