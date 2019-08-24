Ontario Northland Launches New Pricing Structure for Passengers

Ontario Northland will be providing savings options for customers by introducing new pricing structures on all passenger travel effective September 4th, 2019. There will be two types of fare options available, a firm ticket and a flex ticket giving customers the option to choose what suits their travel needs.

“We’re excited to launch this new pricing structure,” says Tracy MacPhee, Director of Passenger Services. “This new pricing structure allows us to introduce savings for our motor coach and Polar Bear Express passenger train customers.”

The firm ticket is geared for passengers who are certain of their travel dates. Passengers who purchase a firm ticket two weeks in advance will take advantage of the deepest discount. The flex ticket is for those who want flexibility to change the date of travel.

“Similar to purchasing an airline ticket, the lowest fares will be available by purchasing in advance. As a result of this change, we expect to see operational improvements, as we will be able to better respond to passenger demand with the right amount of equipment and resources,” continues MacPhee.

The new pricing structure is being offered to all passengers whether booking on-line, by telephone or in-person at a station of agency. Passengers will be able to select which date and fare type they wish to purchase based on their travel needs. The new structure will also allow Ontario Northland to introduce special fare promotions.

