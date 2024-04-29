Patchy Freezing Rain (Dubreuilville-White River)

At 9:00 p.m. Environment Canada wans that p atchy freezing rain is possible tonight for Dubreuilville-White River.

A low-pressure system continues to affect the region tonight. A wintry mix of ice pellets, rain and freezing rain is possible tonight before ending or changing to light snow overnight. Areas near the shore of Lake Superior may remain as rain tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.