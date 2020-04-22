Ontario Northland Reduces Bus Service Effective April 26th

The safety and health of passengers, employees and the communities we serve is our top priority.

As more Ontarians are staying home and limiting travel due to COVID-19, Ontario Northland is balancing its service with current passenger demand.

As of April 26, the frequency of motorcoach service on select routes will change, impacting trips to Toronto, Ottawa, North Bay, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.

Passengers who have reservations on a cancelled route will be contacted and offered an alternative travel time or be fully reimbursed. To change or confirm your reservation please contact 1-800-461-8558 or email [email protected]

Please note that in response to COVID-19, Ontario Northland has increased cleaning, limited seating capacity, and introduced passenger health screening prior to boarding.

For more information and to confirm departure times, please visit our website or speak to a ticket agent.

Editor’s Note – a quick trial of the Ontario Northland website is allowing purchases of tickets from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie/Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa for Monday and Friday mornings (Wawa) and lunch (Sault Ste, Marie), beginning on April 27th.