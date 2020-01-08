Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 8

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).

The season of EPIPHANY from the Greek “to show forth” began on Monday, January 6. It commemorates the showing forth of the Infant Jesus to the Wise Men, the first Gentiles to worship Him. Depending on the date of Easter, there may be as many as six Sundays or as few as one in the Epiphany Season.

Sun. Jan. 12 Official Board Meeting

Sat. Jan. 18 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

The light of God shines brightly. It draws seekers to the source of all good.