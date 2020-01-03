SE OPP Wawa – Investigation of Traffic Hazard leads to Impaired Charges

On January 3, 2019, at approximately 3:10 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a traffic hazard on Highway 17 approximately 30 kilometres north of Wawa, Ontario.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a motor vehicle stuck in a snowbank. Upon speaking with the driver, an odour of alcohol was detected emanating from their breath. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Emily PORT, a 32 year old person, from Longbow, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while prohibited – Legal restriction from any other Act of Parliament of Provincial Law, contrary to section 320.18(1)(b) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.