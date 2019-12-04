School Closures

Dec 4, 2019 @ 07:08

CSC Nouvelon schools are closed (École Saint-Joseph Wawa & É.s. Saint-Joseph Wawa) – CLOSED

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the union that represents support staff in all of our schools, will conduct a one-day full strike – withdrawal of all services –today (Wednesday, December 4, 2019) since no contract agreement has yet been reached.

Since there is still no agreement the strike will take place, CSC Nouvelon schools will be closed to all elementary and secondary students today on Wednesday, December 4. Daycares located in schools will operate normally.

At this time, school is expected to resume on Thursday, December 5, 2019, and students are expected to attend.

Algoma District School Board (Sir James Dunn & Michipicoten High School) – CLOSED

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has provided notice that it is escalating its work-to-rule strike action to a full withdrawal of services (otherwise known as a strike or walkout) for one day, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 if a provincial agreement is not reached before that date. In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents the following employee groups, some of which work at both the elementary and secondary level: all Secondary, Continuing and Adult Education Teachers (contract and occasional) all Educational Assistants (EAs) all Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) all Secretaries/Administrative Office Staff all Library Technicians all Noon Hour Assistants.

Please be advised that if this job action happens as scheduled, the Board will close all schools for all students on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 and that classes will resume again on Thursday, December 5, 2019. This means that parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children on December 4th. Please know that this is not a decision we made lightly. While we have explored every possible contingency plan to keep schools open, we simply cannot guarantee that our learning environments will remain safe for all students without the services that these school-based employees provide. Additionally, please note the following information for Wednesday, December 4th: all third-party licensed Childcare Operators/Before & After Programs in ADSB will be permitted to remain open, however please check with your childcare operator directly to confirm or for more information; all Community Use of Schools will continue; all Adult and Continuing Education classes are cancelled; any scheduled School Council meetings or school-based meetings, activities and sports are cancelled.

While ADSB is not directly involved in provincial negotiations, the Board remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached before December 4th as negotiations are continuing over the weekend. We will provide further updates at www.adsb.on.ca as these circumstances change.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – St. Joseph French Immersion School OPEN

As you may know, on Friday, November 29, 2019, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) provided five (5) days’ notice to engage in a one-day strike on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. This means that OSSTF workers will be on strike for one day, unless an agreement is reached at the provincial bargaining table beforehand.

Although many school boards in Ontario employ OSSTF members, they do so to varying extents. In the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, OSSTF represents approximately 25 noon-hour aides. These employees provide valuable services to our board, schools, and students.

In the event of a strike by OSSTF employees, all elementary and secondary schools belonging to the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be open to students on December 4, 2019. Please note that picket lines mayor may not be stationed near our schools and know that the board has made contingency plans to ensure the health and safety of students throughout this labour action. Scheduled athletic events (e.g., games, tournaments) at the secondary level will not be occurring on December 4.

We thank you for your understanding and ask that you join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation.