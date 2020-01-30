ADSB – Report Cards, Individual Education Plans (IEPs), and the Kindergarten Communication of Learning

While regular assessment practices continue, for this term, as per job sanctions, elementary teachers are providing marks, but are not inputting them electronically. For students with IEPs outlining modified expectations in a subject area, the marks will be provided with an indication that the student has been assessed on modified expectations.

The production of Elementary Report Cards relies on the electronic inputting of data by teachers. Therefore, we are unable to provide parents/guardians with Term One Report Cards for elementary students at this time.

Marks will also not be provided to families or students at this time. Beyond the logistical challenges, providing marks without comments and context would not be considered thorough feedback on student achievement of curriculum expectations. As always, parents/guardians can contact their child’s teachers to learn about their child’s progress.