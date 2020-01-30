ADSB – Report Cards, Individual Education Plans (IEPs), and the Kindergarten Communication of Learning

Dear Algoma District School Board Families,
As we have communicated, secondary and elementary teachers in Ontario are currently taking part in a legal job action, meaning they are able to withdraw services, up to and including a full withdrawal—strike. Current job action being taken by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will have an impact on the Kindergarten Communication of Learning, Report Cards and Individual Education Plans (IEPs) in school boards across the province.
Here’s what you can expect in the Algoma District School Board:
- Elementary Term One Report Cards (including students on modified expectations)
While regular assessment practices continue, for this term, as per job sanctions, elementary teachers are providing marks, but are not inputting them electronically. For students with IEPs outlining modified expectations in a subject area, the marks will be provided with an indication that the student has been assessed on modified expectations.
The production of Elementary Report Cards relies on the electronic inputting of data by teachers. Therefore, we are unable to provide parents/guardians with Term One Report Cards for elementary students at this time.
Marks will also not be provided to families or students at this time. Beyond the logistical challenges, providing marks without comments and context would not be considered thorough feedback on student achievement of curriculum expectations. As always, parents/guardians can contact their child’s teachers to learn about their child’s progress.
- Kindergarten Communication of Learning
During this phase of work-to-rule, Kindergarten teachers will write, but not electronically input, a brief comment for
- Elementary Alternative Report Cards
During this phase of work-to-rule, teachers will write, but not electronically input, a brief comment for each section of a student’s Kindergarten Communication of Learning. Given this challenge, families will not receive a Kindergarten Communication of Learning for their child at this time. As always, families can contact their child’s Kindergarten teacher and/or designated early childhood educator to discuss their child’s growth in learning.
- Secondary Semester One Report Cards
Secondary teachers are inputting student marks electronically, but are not writing Report Card comments. Semester One Report Cards will be provided for secondary students, with marks and learning skill ratings only, by Feb. 13, 2020. Grade 12 students’ marks will be submitted to the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) and to the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre(OUAC) on time so that students’ post-secondary applications will not be negatively impacted.
- Individual Education Plans (IEPs)
Term 2 IEPs are currently being updated with goals and expectations. We expect that these will be provided to families during the month of February.
We know that reporting on student progress is important to families and students, and that marks, learning skills, and teacher comments are valued. At the same time, Report Cards are not the sole, nor are they the most important, records of achievement data we have for your child(ren). They are simply one update on progress.
Given we have two large union groups currently engaging in work-to-rule sanctions and rotating strikes, a large number of our employees (teachers and support staff such as Educational Assistants, Early Childhood Educators, Secretaries) are involved, which places numerous, additional duties on our school administrators who are working diligently to keep our schools safe and operating. Thus, asking school administrators to also take on the task of completing all student report cards is not feasible or manageable.
As always, parents/guardians can contact their child(ren)’s teachers to learn about their growth and progress. We sincerely appreciate your continued understanding during this challenging time for public education in Ontario.
Lucia Reece
Director of Education
