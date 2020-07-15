Thank You – From OSSTF Michipicoten High School

This has certainly been a strange school year.
Through most of this school year, teachers in Ontario were taking job action against the Provincial Government to protect student learning, which included some cold days on a strike line. It was just a short few months ago but seems like forever ago now.
As the OSSTF workplace representative at Michipicoten High School I wanted to offer a heart felt thank you to those of you who supported us either through your actions, words, or kindness. I especially wish to thank those who supported us on the line, with your time, companionship, and treats.
|OPSEU (MNR)
ETFO
AEFO
Michipicoten First Nation
The Circle K
|The Crego Family
The Switzer Family
The Kusic Family
David Hall
Shelly Dupuis
Marc Gagnon
Luc Morton
|Richard Watson
Heather Watson
Trevor Trembley
Julie Maki
Sue Johnson
Lorna Chiupka
Catherine Orr Sager
The students who joined us on the line and showed us such kindness!
Thank you,
Matt Larrett, OSSTF workplace representative at Michipicoten High School
