Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation Stage One-Day Strike

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation staged a one-day strike to protest planned government changes including larger class sizes and students having to take some e-courses. In Wawa, the striking teachers joined forces and walked up to the Wawa Post Office and then returned to picket outside of Michipicoten High School.

Yesterday’s strike followed six days of information pickets – in front of the post office and a limited withdrawal of administrative services that began November 26.

“Through months of bargaining, the management team has avoided any meaningful discussion of class size, staffing, mandatory e-learning, or any other issue that impacts the quality of student learning,” said Harvey Bischof, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. “Even in light of our current job action, far too little has changed at the table. We are left with no choice but to intensify our efforts to defend our education system against a government that has already begun to sabotage it.”