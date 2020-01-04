Minister of Education on Continued OSSTF Job Action

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announcement of another one-day strike:

“Parents have been clear: strikes by unions hurt kids and investments should go to support student success, not towards enhanced compensation.

We agree with Ontario parents. This is why we will continue to vigorously champion the interests of students and seek stability for parents in 2020, who are frustrated and tired of the union-led escalation that began in 2019. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families.”