ADSB On Upcoming Strike Action

February 5, 2020

Dear ADSB Families of Elementary Students and LBS Students:

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced yesterday that it is again engaging in province-wide and rotating (local) strikes next week. There will be a province-wide strike on Tuesday, February 11th and for the Algoma district, another one-day strike (as part of the rotating strikes) on Wednesday, February 12th. Both days are a full withdrawal of services (otherwise known as a strike or walkout).

In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents all our Elementary and Adult Literacy and Basic Skills (LBS) teaching staff, thus please be advised that all elementary schools, all 7/8 programs in secondary schools, Superior Heights Community Education, Rockhaven school as well as Adult and Literacy Basic Skills programs will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 11th and Wednesday, February 12th, 2020. Students will return to class on Thursday, February 13th.

This means that parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children on both February 11th and February 12th.

We also remind parents of the following:

all third-party licensed Childcare Operators/Before & After Programs in ADSB will be permitted to remain open, however please check with your childcare operator directly to confirm or for more information;

all Community Use of Schools will continue;

all Continuing Education and Adult Education Credit classes will continue;

any scheduled School Council meetings or school-based meetings, activities and sports are cancelled.

We apologize for the inconvenience and trust you understand that we cannot operate our schools without appropriate staff. We remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future.