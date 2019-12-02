OSSTF members to hold information pickets throughout Algoma District

Across the province, educational workers, teachers and noon hour aides will be continuing with Phase 1 of their provincial level job action as central negotiations enter into the eighth month.

Locally and in the Algoma District, over 400 secondary teachers including occasional teachers and over 700 educational support staff and early childhood educators as well as HSCDSB noon hour aides will engage in information pickets that will take place before and after school or during lunch periods at a various strategic locations across the district over the next few days. At this point, the limited withdrawal of services will continue and will not impact the regular school days for students. Educators will simply distribute information to parents and the general public at these locations.

OSSTF members will be conducting information pickets at the following Sault locations:

• Sunday, Dec. 1 – GFL Memorial Gardens – 1:30 – 2 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 2 – Ross Romano’s Constituency Office – 11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

• Other Information pickets have been scheduled over lunch hours and after school at various locations within the Sault, Central Algoma, North Shore, Wawa, Chapleau and Hornepayne.

We are in a legal strike position. The Information pickets have been scheduled to inform the public as to why we are taking action. We are standing up for public education. No Cuts to Education has been our platform.