Secondary School teachers begin work-to-rule across Ontario on November 26

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has announced that its members, including secondary teachers and support staff (Educational Assistants, Early Childhood Educators and Secretaries) will begin legal strike action on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The strike action will take the form of a withdrawal of administrative services (“work-to-rule”). Further information on the withdrawal of services can be found at:https://www.osstf.on.ca/en-CA/news/mr-nov-21-2019.aspx .

During the strike action, please note the following:

All ADSB secondary schools remain open and operating as usual;

Teaching and learning continue to be the focus at school;

Instruction and the safety and well-being of students remains our priority.

We value our teachers, their professionalism and the services they provide to our students. We trust that the provincial government and the union will remain committed to the negotiation process and to reaching a fair settlement. As a School Board, we remain committed to maintaining student achievement and well-being. We will continue to keep our families informed as much as possible and will share any new developments or changes directly with families and/or on this website.