Mixed Curling Standings – November 21

2019 – 2020
Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 3 3
TERRIS, Tom 1 3 3
HALL, Dave 3 2 3
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 2 2
HOFFMANN, Jim 5 1 2
BUCKELL, Chris 6 0 3
LESCHISHIN, Mark 6 0 3
TURMELLE, Katherine 6 0 3

 

 

Games – Thursday November 28, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Buckell Hoffmann McCoy Hall
Turmelle Terris Klockars Leschishin

