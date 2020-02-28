|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|12
|14
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|10
|15
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|9
|15
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|4
|7
|13
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|6
|14
|HALL, Dave
|5
|6
|13
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|5
|15
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|13
The date of the next games will be determined once the work on the Condenser at the Community centre is completed. Current plan for repairs is March 2 – 5, 2020.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|KLOCKARS
|HOFFMANN
|TERRIS
|HALL
|LESCHISHIN
|McCOY
|BUCKELL
|TURMELLE
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Should VIA Rail’s transcontinental train be axed? - February 28, 2020
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 28 - February 28, 2020
- Minister of Education on OECTA’s Next Strike Action - February 28, 2020