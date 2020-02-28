Mixed Curling Standings – February 28

Team Rank Wins G.P. TERRIS, Tom 1 12 14 McCOY, Joe 2 10 15 HOFFMANN, Jim 3 9 15 KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 4 7 13 BUCKELL, Chris 5 6 14 HALL, Dave 5 6 13 LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 5 15 TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 13

The date of the next games will be determined once the work on the Condenser at the Community centre is completed. Current plan for repairs is March 2 – 5, 2020.