Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 28

Post Views: 8
Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 12 14
McCOY, Joe 2 10 15
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 9 15
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 4 7 13
BUCKELL, Chris 5 6 14
HALL, Dave 5 6 13
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 5 15
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 13

The date of the next games will be determined once the work on the Condenser at the Community centre is completed. Current plan for repairs is March 2 – 5, 2020.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
KLOCKARS HOFFMANN TERRIS HALL
LESCHISHIN McCOY BUCKELL TURMELLE

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*