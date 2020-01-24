Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 24

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 10
McCOY, Joe 2 8 10
HALL, Dave 3 5 10
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 5 9
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 5 9
BUCKELL, Chris 6 3 10
LESCHISHIN, Mark 6 3 10
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 10

Next games – Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Leschishin Turmelle Terris Klockars
Hall Buckell Hoffmann McCoy

