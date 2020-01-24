Mixed Curling Standings – January 24

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|10
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|8
|10
|HALL, Dave
|3
|5
|10
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|5
|9
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|5
|9
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|3
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|6
|3
|10
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|10
Next games – Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Leschishin
|Turmelle
|Terris
|Klockars
|Hall
|Buckell
|Hoffmann
|McCoy
