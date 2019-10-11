ABBOTT, Michael Kirby “Mike”

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of Colleen for 42 years. Proud dad of Emily and Michael. Loving son of the late Joseph “Sonny” and Reta Abbott. Dear brother of Joanne Thompson, Jennifer Abbott and Melissa Abbott. Dear son-in-law of the late David and Kathleen Creor. Dear brother-in-law of Dianne (Joe), Gail (Dale), late Gary (late Winnie), Wayne (Brenda), Carol (David) and Kevin (Cathy). Lovingly remembered by his only surviving Aunt Gerry Kirby. Mike will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also he will be missed by his four-legged babies Checkers and Gracie and he is now reunited with his other two most cherished dogs Moose and Logan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations made to Gentle Jake’s Coonhound Rescue or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca